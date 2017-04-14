Syrian 7-Year-Old Bana al-Abad to Publish Memoir

Syrian Bana al-Abed is filmed by her mother as they prepare to post on Twitter about life in Syria’s Aleppo, on October 12, 2016. Thaer Mohammed / AFP – Getty Images

Bana — along with her two younger brothers, her father Ghassan and her mother Fatemah, who manages the Twitter account — were evacuated from Aleppo to Turkey in mid-December. They left amid a bombing campaign in Syria that elicited widespread outcry from humanitarian groups and international monitors.

Bana’s book, the publisher said, will document life within the shelled city and the family’s experiences after escaping.

The United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that, as of March, 13.5 million people within Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance. The al-Abad family is among the 5 million who have fled the nation, which has been in a state of civil war for roughly six years. Another 6.3 million people have been internally displaced by the fighting.