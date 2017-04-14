Small church raises $200,000 for renovations

DRY BRANCH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mount Gilgal Baptist Church raised $200,000 to renovate their church. They did it with a congregation of about 15 and a whole lot of faith.

The church, built in 1889, was in need of some renovations. It had deteriorating walls and needed some new features to make it more modernized.

“Its a good feeling to see something go from 128 year old church, to a modern day church with the effort we put into it,” Pastor Ulysses Finney said.

Finney came to the church in 2011 with the vision to make it more modern looking. Even though the idea was there, the money wasn’t. But that didn’t stop the fifteen member church from raising it.

“We started with a building fund,” Brenda Hollings, a church member, said. “Every family had a certain amount that they would pay toward the building fund, excusing their tithes and offerings.”

It didn’t stop there.

“I learned about the program that Macy’s had which is called ‘Shop for a Cause’,” said Hollings. ” It’s a process where you give back to the community.”

After a few years, the church collected $200,000, with support from a few local businesses.

“We added things that we didn’t have, we’ve got the drive thru outside, the sound over there, which we never even had. We’ve got handicap bathrooms now,” she said.

Members are still adding the final touches. After closing the church for about eight months, they’re ready to open its doors again. Giving thanks to one person.

“We’re a small congregation, but that goes to show you, when you work together and God’s in the midst, things can happen,” Hollings said.

The church is having a dedication ceremony on Saturday, April 22nd. The first service in the newly renovated church will be the following Sunday.