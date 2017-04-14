Rescue Mission feeds hundreds for Good Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s Good Friday and organizers at the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia are doing some good of their own. They spent the day giving out meals to anyone in need.

You can’t spell ‘good’ without the word God.

“We’re here today to honor Good Friday, the Easter holiday coming up and to honor Jesus Christ and give back to our community,” said Development Director Rob Schneck.

God is one less letter–but for Rescue Mission volunteer Beverly Sanders their meanings are one in the same.

“It is something that’s needed–just to show some small act of kindness and love,” Sanders said.

They served more than 1000 people through out the day.

“About 750 meals are being delivered to people who can’t get out that are either in hospice or home bound and another 300 are being served in the mission,” Schneck said.

It was a taste of the Easter Sunday meal they may not have gotten.

“We’re serving ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes,” said Sanders.”There’s Rolls, there’s three different kinds of cake, its a great holiday meal anything you’d get at home if you were able to,” Schneck added.

But Good Friday wasn’t just about good food–in fact another four letter word on the menu was Love.

“(We wanted) to share some fellowship with them and our love for Jesus and just show our love for all our people,” Scheck continued.

Sanders says it was the most important menu item–teaching a lesson to everybody.

“It’s been so rewarding. I heard about issues I was not aware of and more than anything, there are so many people just needing a kind word of love,” she said.

It was love in the meal that warmed their stomachs for the moment and their hearts for a lifetime.

Last year the Rescue Mission served 3,500 holiday meals. Organizers say if you’re interested in volunteering or donating to the mission–it’s an easy process. You can log onto their website here and click either the ‘volunteer’ or ‘donate’ icons.