Navicent Health: Raising awareness of healthcare equity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Navicent Health is using the month of April to raise awareness of healthcare equity. Along with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, they are “Bridging Health Equity Across Communities.”

Macon-Bibb county presented the hospital with a proclamation for it’s efforts in helping patients with disparities. The hospital reaches out to vulnerable populations with certain conditions to improve their outcome. This could be as simple as to getting them to see their doctors.

“Sometimes the patients don’t have transportation,” said Navicent’s Chief Systems of Care Integration Officer, Roy Gilbreath. “They may forget the importance of evaluation or get lost in the sequencing or the lost in the routing that has to occur.”

The hospital also assists those patients with their diets and medication. The idea behind bridging communities is to get eliminate disparities and help build a stronger and healthier nation.