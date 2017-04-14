Mother of Jailed Venezuelan Opposition Leader: 'People are Suffering'

In this photo taken Dec. 5, 2009, Leopoldo Lopez delivers a speech during the launch of his political organization “Popular Will” in Valencia, Venezuela. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lopez’s wife, Lilian Tintori, recently met with President Trump at the White House regarding her husband’s case. Trump tweeted a photo standing with Tintori, writing that Lopez should be allowed “out of prison immediately.”

The opposition leader’s mother said Venezuelans “need the American people to be by the Venezuelans – we need some kind of solidarity, that they know how people are suffering.”

Lopez and her daughter-in-law were among a group who chained themselves to the Vatican in December to draw attention to what is taking place in the country.

In the U.S., several rallies and protests against the Venezuelan government are planned for Saturday in cities including New York, Washington D.C., Dallas, San Francisco and Miami.

Venezuela, a country of 30 million, is just a 3-hour flight away from South Florida and is still the third oil supplier to the United States.

