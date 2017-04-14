Meet The Americans on the Front Line If North Korea Goes to War

North Korean soldiers look south at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) 34 miles north of Seoul in Dec. 2, 2011. LEE JAE-WON / Reuters

NBC News reported earlier that the U.S. has bombers ready to attack North Korea from Guam if necessary, the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier has been diverted to the Korean Peninsula, and has positioned a pair of destroyers capable of launching Tomahawk missiles into the communist country at a moment’s notice.

North Korea is not believed to have an

intercontinental missile capable to hitting the U.S. with a nuclear weapon, but the Korean People’s Army is more than a million strong with some 600,000 reserves and dwarfs that of South Korea, which is half the size.

The flashpoint for any conflict would be the Demilitarized Zone of DMZ, a 160-mile long and 2.5-mile wide strip of land that stretches across the Korean Peninsula along the 38th parallel and separates North Korea from South Korea. It is one of the most heavily militarized pieces of real estate in the world.

Should Kim Jong Un send his soldiers over the DMZ, they would be met by an American military machine with a lethal arsenal of conventional weapons, according to

GlobalSecurity.org.

It consists of, among other things:

140 M1A1 tanks

170 Bradley armored vehicles

30 150mm self-propelled howitzers

30 MRLs (multiple rocket launchers)

A wide range of surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles.

70 AH-64 helicopters.

USFK also has at its command 100 aircraft, including 70 F-16 fighter planes, 20 A-10 anti-tank attack planes, U-2 reconnaissance aircraft and transport aircraft capable of launching “all-weather attacks.”

In January, as tensions with North Korea were rising, the Pentagon announced it was deploying 24 Apache attack helicopters to the Suwon Air Base, which is about 70 miles south of Seoul, the capital of South Korea.