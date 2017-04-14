Georgia Department of Human Services celebrating fathers in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Human Service (GDHS) is celebrating men and the role fathers play in children’s life.

“Fatherhood: A Celebration” is Saturday, April 22 at 10 p.m. at the Tubman Museum in Macon.

Tangular Gray, Child Support Director with GDHS came on 41Today to talk about it. She says its a great place for men to learn about the Fatherhood Program. The program provides resources to unemployed men like job leads, training and financial advice.

At Saturday’s celebration, there will be a job fair and on-site interviews. And, most importantly, children are welcome!! Gray says there will be bounce houses, games and entertainment for kids. It’s a great chance for some father-son bonding.

To learn more about the Fatherhood Program with GDHS, call 1-844-MYGADHS or visit https://childsupport.georgia.gov/fatherhood-program.