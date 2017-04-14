'Finding Oscar': Horror and Hope After Unimaginable Guatemalan Massacre

Director Ryan Suffern in Guatemala during the filming of “Finding Oscar.” Photo courtesy of FilmRise.

Finding Oscar received positive notices when it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival last year. A

review in the Hollywood Reporter noted that the film “is sure to achieve significant exposure wherever emotionally effective and politically-charged nonfiction work is welcome.” Another critic called it “one of the year’s must-see docs” that “should not be missed.”

Suffern spent 2½ years making “Finding Oscar” and said that it had been “incredibly rewarding” to see it resonate with different audiences at special screenings and on the film festival circuit.

Suffern recalled the difficulty in asking people to re-live some of the most traumatic experiences of their lives on camera. In addition, he interviewed several of the commandos who had participated in the Dos Erres massacre.

“I knew of their testimony and participation, so I had an idea of who they were,” he said. “But nothing prepares you for sitting down across from such a human being. Not that I would ever, ever want to rationalize their actions, but it makes you realize that there is no such thing as evil… We all probably have the potential for great good and great evil within us.”

“That made me understand how under certain circumstances, we might find ourselves doing things that we would never consider doing normally,” Suffern said.

The Dos Erres massacre was one of 629 massacres documented by a United Nations-sponsored

Truth Commission. Yet as “Finding Oscar” shows, justice was a long time coming. When charges were first brought against 17 former military members in the Dos Erres case, Guatemala’s Constitutional Court threw out the case. It was not until a 2009 ruling by the Inter-American Court and the appointment of a new prosecutor in Guatemala that the case became active again.

Since then, five defendants in the Dos Erres cases have been convicted for their role in the massacre and sentenced to prison. Seven other suspects are still at large, either in Guatemala or in the U.S.; some commandos have received immunity for testifying against former colleagues.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered former Guatemalan president Efrain Ríos Montt to stand trial for a second time on genocide charges.

The conflict that gripped Guatemala for so many years has had consequences in the U.S. Beginning in the 1980s, Guatemalans began fleeing the political instability and violence and resettling here; Guatemalans are now the 6th largest group of U.S. Hispanics,

according to the Pew Center. There are about 1.3 million Hispanics of Guatemalan origin in the U.S., a figure that includes 928,000 immigrants.

Among these is Oscar Alfredo Ramirez Castañeda of Framingham, Massachusetts, one of the Dos Erres survivors. “I don’t know if it is fortunate or unfortunate that I don’t remember what happened back then,” he told NBC Latino.

Oscar Ramirez as a young boy in Guatemala. Photographer unknown. / Photo courtesy of Oscar Ram?rez and FilmRise.

Ramirez has given testimony against former members of the commando unit that wiped out nearly his entire family; “Finding Oscar” also features a surprise twist when he has an unexpected reunion with a lost loved one.

Ramirez describes his experience with the documentary as “really, really nice, because it helps people to know the story of Guatemala.”

Today he is married with children of his own; they know their father’s story as well. But Ramirez doesn’t think that they have fully absorbed it.

“I ask myself all the time, why did I survive this?” he said. “Some people say it was because of how we looked. No one knows, I guess. Maybe because we had to tell the world what happened in that place.”

“A lot of people, most people, did not know what happened there. Now they will know, and maybe think about what happened and why it happened.”