High quality shows are attracting more fans in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The people who manage the Macon Coliseum and the Macon City Auditorium say ticket sales have improved over past years.

Spectra Venue Management say since they took over midway through last year the quality of shows have gotten better and ticket sales have soared. They say there have been four sold out shows between the two venues. R. Kelly, Vince Gill, Fantasia and ZZ Top have sold out.

Right now Disney On Ice is in town. Throughout the day a steady stream of people have been buying up tickets at the ticket office.

Domonique Guyton bought some tickets for Disney On Ice, she said, “My son really wanted to come out to see Disney On Ice and I actually think he will really enjoy it.”

David Aiello is the General Manager for Spectra Venue Managemnet, he said, “The market has been thirsty for a big name acts. Everybody wants to come see a big-name act and have fun and enjoy a night on the town.”

Disney On Ice is in town now, the Macon Mayhem will skate on home ice Friday and the WWE will come to town soon.