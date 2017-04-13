Thomas Demetrio: Who Is the Lawyer Taking on United Airlines?

Thomas A. Demetrio announces a lawsuit is planned to be filed against United Airlines and the city of Chicago over the forcible removal of passenger David Dao from a flight, in Chicago on April 13, 2017. Tannen Maury / EPA

“People have asked me, ‘Well, why don’t you just file the lawsuit?'” said Demetrio. “When we file our lawsuit, it’s going to be because every word, every preposition, is in that lawsuit for a reason,” he said.

“If unreasonable force and violence is used, under a set of circumstances, the airline, in this case United Airlines, is responsible,” he said.

The airline will have a stiff opponent in the Chicago lawyer who is ranked as one of the top one hundred plaintiff’s lawyers in the country, according to the invitation-only

Inner Circle of Advocates.

Demetrio, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Chicago-Kent College of Law, is no stranger to battling Goliath defendants in the courtroom.

In 2012, he won a

$1 billion settlement against the NFL and NHL by players and their families in a concussion class action initiated by the family of late Chicago Bears player Dave Duerson, according to the Chicago Tribune.

And he represented victims of a

scaffolding accident at the John Hancock Building in Chicago, where each of the ten victims got $75 million in the settlement in 2006.

“He’s the everyman’s lawyer,” said retired Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas Hogan in an interview for

SuperLawyers magazine in 2009. “He has an ability to connect. He doesn’t condescend to a jury. They understand that he’s an advocate and that he has fulfilled the promise he made to them at the opening statement,” he said.

Demetrio also has a long history of taking on airlines, most notably for victims of plane crashes.

He represented the

widow of a man who died in a 1973 plane crash that also killed musician Jim Croce in Louisiana and also the family of musician Stevie Ray Vaughan, who died in a helicopter crash in 1990.

In 1999, he won $30 million in

settlements for victims in two American Eagle plane crashes in Morrisville, North Carolina, and Roselawn, Indiana.

The Chicago native has also worked pro bono on behalf families who lost loved ones at in the 9/11 attacks, according to

SuperLawyers Magazine.

Attorneys Thomas Demetrio and Stephen Golan hold a press conference with Crystal Dao Pepper, the daughter of Dr. David Dao, on April 13, 2017 in Chicago. Scott Olson / Getty Images