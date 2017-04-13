Sheriff puts on tennis shoes to walk South Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s pretty rare to see any sheriff in tennis shoes walking around a neighborhood shaking hands and meeting people. But that’s exactly what Bibb County Sheriff David Davis did this evening. He spent time walking around the Lynmore Avenue Neighborhood meeting the very people his sheriff’s office serves. He calls it “walk for safety.” Davis says it gives him an opportunity to hear from people and get their input. At one point he stopped to buy Italian Ice from a local.

Davis said, “This is what it is all about. We did not even know someone sold Italian Ice here in the neighborhood. We are making some goodwill flow through the streets of South Macon.”

Resident Barbietta Turner enjoyed seeing Sheriff Davis, she said, “The neighborhood has an abundance of kids. We need programs because if these kids don’t have anything to do, the old-fashioned word is idle hands is the devils workshop.”

Sheriff Davis has done this a half dozen times before. Each time he goes to a different part of town to hear what people have to say.