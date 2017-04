Macon, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In this week’s episode of Rant N’ Rave, Bill and Tuck start off with a preview of the Atlanta Hawks post-season hopes.

Which team will show up versus the Wizards? The dominant club that beat the Cavs and Celtics in the span of a week? Or just something else.

Plus, Bill says it’s not that bad of a drive to the new Sun Trust Park, collapsed interstate or not.

And a discussion about the Yellow Jackets missing their starting QB.