North Korea 'Primed and Ready' For Nuke Test: Report

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

North Korea appears “primed and ready” to carry out another nuclear test, satellite images suggest, defying President Donald Trump’s warning that American could use military force to stop the pariah nation’s atomic ambitions.

The satellite images — taken and published Wednesday — show increased activity at the reclusive nation’s mountainous nuclear test site, according to U.S.-based monitoring group, 38 North.

Just one day earlier, the North warned it would strike the U.S. mainland with nuclear weapons at any sign of aggression from Washington — although analysts don’t believe the country has the ability to do so yet.

Trump and his team have taken a more aggressive tone than previous administrations, dispatching a U.S. Navy strike group to western Pacific following a series of banned missile tests.

The possibility of a new nuclear test comes as North Korea prepares to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the birth of state founder Kim Il Sung on Sunday, an event that has previously been marked by with missile tests and other shows of force.

38 North, a program at Johns Hopkins University, published the images alongside the headline: “North Korea’s Punggye-ri Nuclear test site: primed and ready.”

Image: North Korean soldiers turn and look towards leader Kim Jong Un as they carry packs marked with the nuclear symbol

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Four Men Found Dead in Park on Long Island: Cops
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Qurans Found Dumped in Toilet at College Campus: Cops
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspected Gunman in U.S. Border Patrol Agent's Killing Arrested
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»