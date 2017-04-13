North Carolina Pol Under Fire for Comparing Lincoln to Hitler

Larry Pittman comments on his campaign facebook page. Courtesy The News & Observer

Pittman, who is from the Charlotte suburb of Concord, did not return calls for comment to both his office and home and did not respond to an email. Neither did House Speaker Tim Moore, who is also a Republican.

The Facebook fracas came after Moore on Wednesday effectively killed Pittman’s bill, which says the Supreme Court ruling in 2015 that legalized gay marriage “is null and void in the State of North Carolina.”

“There are strong constitutional concerns with this legislation given that the U.S. Supreme Court has firmly ruled on the issue, therefore House Bill 780 will be referred to the House Rules Committee and will not be heard,” Moore said in a statement.

Pittman made his Hitler crack a day after White House spokesman

Sean Spicer had to apologize for saying the Nazi leader “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” against his own people like Syrian strongman Bashar Al-Assad.”