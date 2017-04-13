Four Men Found Dead in Park on Long Island: Cops

Four male victims were discovered dead Wednesday night on Long Island, police say.
The bodies were found in a park near Lowell Avenue and Clayton Street in Central Islip, authorities said.
The victims suffered significant head trauma and injuries throughout their bodies, officials said.
The ages and names of the victims were not immediately released by authorities.
Police wouldn’t say if the deaths are gang related, but a major investigation is underway.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago