Family Reeling After 13-Year-Old Kills Self on Instagram Live

Helen Hemphill and her grandson Malachi Hemphill in an undated photo. Malachi Hemphill was live on the social media site Instagram handling a gun when it went off on Monday April 10, 2017. He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he died. Courtesy Helen Hemphill

Helen Hemphill, who drove her grandson to school every morning, described him as a “comical and energetic kid” who loved singing and dancing. He also played football for his school and church.

“He was not a bad kid at all. He was a wonderful kid and a great grandson,” she said. “I picked him up every morning and took him to school. It’s hard not picking him up now.”

Meanwhile, the boy’s family is left wondering why nobody viewing the live video intervened.

“When you see someone on a live video playing with a gun, don’t take it for granted if that’s your friend. You tell somebody,” Stephens said. “Do something about it because this could’ve been prevented.”

Like most kids, Hemphill said her grandson used a number of social media apps, including Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook. But after Monday’s tragic accident, she plans on monitoring her own 12-year-old daughter’s social media activity more closely.

Authorities are offering the same advice. During Thursday’s news conference, Matson urged parents to oversee their children’s Internet activity more vigilantly, adding that kids should also be made aware of the dangers of playing with guns.

“This is a different era,” he said. “This information age, where kids have access to the internet [and] social media sites like they never have before. We want to make sure that message is reiterated to parents.”