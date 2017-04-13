Cash Splash: Trevi Fountain Holds $1.5M in Change

By:
Submitted:

Image: Coins throw by tourists are seen in the world famous Trevi Fountain in Rome

Rome has millions of visitors every year Max Rossi / Reuters

“The [city] council hands over to us bags full of coins thrown into the fountain,” said Alberto Colajacomo, spokesman for Caritas, the Catholic non-profit that receives all coins — and other items — thrown into the water. It reinvests the proceeds into charitable initiatives.

“Among the coins often we find other objects, including glasses, religious medals and even a couple of dentures,” Colajacomo told NBC News.

Originally completed in 1762, the fountain was recently given a major 18-month makeover, financed by the Fendi fashion brand, that added LED lighting and allowed restoration of the marble facade.

Fishing for change in the fountain is illegal, and arrests by Italian police are common.

Image: Fontana di Trevi

