The Peyton Anderson Foundation gives major grant to Bibb County School District

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Major news for teachers and students in Bibb County. Karen Lambert President of The Peyton Anderson Foundation announced a grant to the Bibb County School District.

This news coming on the 110th birthday celebration of its benefactor Macon native and newspaper publisher Peyton T. Anderson, Jr.

The foundation giving the district a 5 hundred thousand dollar grant. The “Teach To Inspire Project” wants to inspire teachers to bring their best ideas forward to help kids be all they can be in the classroom. Teachers will submit their ideas online. Winners will receive anywhere from 250 dollars up to 10 thousand dollars to spend on their students.

Karen Lambert President of the Peyton Anderson Foundation said, “We think with this additional funding perhaps teachers will have the tools to make a real difference in children’s lives.”

Teachers from the Academy of Classical Education, Cirrus Academy and the Georgia School for The Blind can also apply for grant money.

Teachers can start applying now at PEYTONANDERSON.ORG website. The deadline to apply is June 11th of this year. Winners will be announced in late July. All the grant money will be used during the 2017 – 2018 school year.