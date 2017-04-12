Final two men sentenced in 2013 Macon Bass Pro Shops robbery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The final two defendants in the 2013 robbery of Macon’s Bass Pro Shops were sentenced today, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kenneth Atwater, 35, of McDonough was sentenced to 45 months in prison, while Jabari Walters, 24, of East Point was sentenced to 48 months.

Previously in March, 32-year-old Dante Thomas of Atlanta and 24-year-old Tabari Walters were sentenced to 60 months and 33 months in prison respectively.

All four men had entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit theft from a federal firearms licensee.

The initial incident took place on September 29th, 2013, when the four men admitted to breaking into the store and stealing 17 firearms

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.