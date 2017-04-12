Fallen Bibb deputy honored at memorial wall ceremony

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputy T.J. Freeman was honored twice today at the Law Enforcement Center on Oglethorpe Street.

Freeman died last May while chasing a suspect in his patrol car.

His name was inscribed on the Georgia Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

It’s a moving wall that lists all the names of Georgia officers who have passed away.

The Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hosted the ceremony.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office honored Freeman with a plaque on its memorial wall at the Law Enforcement Center.

“Honestly it always feels like it’s the very first time,” said Freeman’s wife, Jessica. “You would think they would get easier, but they really don’t. But it’s nice to see everybody still thinks about him, and you know, still supports him.”

Blue Knights President Ed Christian says he enjoys taking the memorial wall across the state and showing support for families.

It’s the least he can do for families who have lost a loved one while they were on the job.