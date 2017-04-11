Word in Season Ministries bringing Dublin together with Easter Explosion

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With a message of living life to the fullest, Word in Season Ministries is hosting its first Easter Explosion at its new location in Dublin.

Pastor Mack McCullough came on 41Today to talk about it. His ministry, led by him and his wife, has a location in Warner Robins but just opened a new church in Dublin in February.

The Easter Explosion is free to the community. There will be an Easter egg hunt, food, entertainment and games. The church will also be giving away household items and clothing to the public.

Pastor McCullough says the goal is to bring the community together, promote the word of God, and live life to the fullest.

The Easter Explosion is Saturday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Word In Season Ministries is located at 2272 GA Highway 257 in Dublin, Georgia. For more information, visit the church website at:

www.wordinseason-ga.com/dublin.