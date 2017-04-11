Restaurant Report Card: April 11th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The health department has been scoring restaurants all week.
Here are your scores from around Middle Georgia.
Chasens (Food Service Inspections)
3590 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
View inspections:
April 7, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Dinner Bell (Food Service Inspections)
3892 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206
View inspections:
April 4, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
FINCHER’S BARBECUE AND CATERING, INC (Food Service Inspections)
5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206
View inspections:
April 6, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
NU-WAY WEINERS NO. 4 (Food Service Inspections)
921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204
View inspections:
April 4, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
PIG ON A PIE (Food Service Inspections)
5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216
View inspections:
April 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
ROLY POLY (Food Service Inspections)
624 NEW ST SUITE A MACON, GA 31201
View inspections:
April 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style (Food Service Inspections)
3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204
View inspections:
April 10, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style (Food Service Inspections)
4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
View inspections:
April 10, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B
Taste and See coffee Shop and Gallery (Food Service Inspections)
546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201
View inspections:
April 7, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A
Allen’s Stone Baked Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)
115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
April 4, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A
Fazoli’s (Food Service Inspections)
762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
View inspections:
April 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Hong Kong Express (Food Service Inspections)
2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
April 10, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A
Jalisco Grill (Food Service Inspections)
1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
View inspections:
April 4, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A
La Dulce Vida (Food Service Inspections)
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
April 10, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A
Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II (Food Service Inspections)
2907 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
View inspections:
April 7, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A
Stir King (Food Service Inspections)
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
View inspections:
April 7, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A
YUMMY EXPRESS (Food Service Inspections)
1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069
View inspections:
April 10, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A
Betty’s Cooking (Food Service Inspections)
1512 OLD TOOMSBORO RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
View inspections:
April 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
Brian’s Giant Submarines (Food Service Inspections)
1632 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
View inspections:
April 5, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A
STEP IT UP:
American Philly & Wings (Food Service Inspections)
819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
View inspections:
April 6, 2017 Score: 77, Grade: C
– Raw shrimp in handsink
– Several flies in kitchen area
– Stored food not cold enough
For more scores from around Middle Georgia, head to the Department of Environmental Health’s website.