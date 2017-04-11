Restaurant Report Card: April 11th

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The health department has been scoring restaurants all week.

Here are your scores from around Middle Georgia.

Chasens (Food Service Inspections)

3590 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

April 7, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Dinner Bell (Food Service Inspections)

3892 EISENHOWER PKWY MACON, GA 31206

April 4, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

FINCHER’S BARBECUE AND CATERING, INC (Food Service Inspections)

5627 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31206

April 6, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

NU-WAY WEINERS NO. 4 (Food Service Inspections)

921 HILLCREST BLVD MACON, GA 31204

April 4, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

PIG ON A PIE (Food Service Inspections)

5797 HOUSTON RD MACON, GA 31216

April 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

ROLY POLY (Food Service Inspections)

624 NEW ST SUITE A MACON, GA 31201

April 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Shark’s Fish & Chicken Chicago Style (Food Service Inspections)

3485 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR MACON, GA 31204

April 10, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style (Food Service Inspections)

4351 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

April 10, 2017 Score: 85, Grade: B

Taste and See coffee Shop and Gallery (Food Service Inspections)

546 POPLAR ST MACON, GA 31201

April 7, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

Allen’s Stone Baked Pizzeria (Food Service Inspections)

115 MARGIE DR STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

April 4, 2017 Score: 98, Grade: A

Fazoli’s (Food Service Inspections)

762 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

April 10, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Hong Kong Express (Food Service Inspections)

2706 WATSON BLVD STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

April 10, 2017 Score: 95, Grade: A

Jalisco Grill (Food Service Inspections)

1023 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

April 4, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

La Dulce Vida (Food Service Inspections)

1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

April 10, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

Margarita’s Mexican Bar & Grill II (Food Service Inspections)

2907 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

April 7, 2017 Score: 97, Grade: A

Stir King (Food Service Inspections)

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

April 7, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

YUMMY EXPRESS (Food Service Inspections)

1365 SAM NUNN BLVD STE B PERRY, GA 31069

April 10, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Betty’s Cooking (Food Service Inspections)

1512 OLD TOOMSBORO RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

April 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Brian’s Giant Submarines (Food Service Inspections)

1632 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021

April 5, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

STEP IT UP:

American Philly & Wings (Food Service Inspections)

819 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

April 6, 2017 Score: 77, Grade: C

– Raw shrimp in handsink

– Several flies in kitchen area

– Stored food not cold enough

For more scores from around Middle Georgia, head to the Department of Environmental Health’s website.