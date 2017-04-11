Macon-Bibb celebrates Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb community is celebrating its E-911 staff for National Public safety Telecommunicators Week.

The call center at the corner of First Street and Orange Terrace is hosting lunches all week.

Tuesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Macon-Bibb Fire Department served the meal.

It’s a way to say thanks for the call center staff.

Director Donnie Self says people don’t always think of the 911 center operators as first responders, but they’re vital in serving the community during an emergency.

“They may not be out there physically in the sun, in the bitter cold and rain and that kind of stuff,” said Self. “But they work 12 hour shifts and they literally at any given moment take 5 to 6 phone calls and you don’t know what you’re going to get when you get that phone call.”

Self says the operators have to stay focused and handle stressful situations when they take calls.

He hopes to add a text to 911 service to add to ways you can get help in an emergency.