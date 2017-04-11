Dog Of The Week: Isabella

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Isabella is your Dog Of The Week this week.

Isabella is part chihuahua and has a pretty brindle color. She is sweet but also a little bit of a diva.

Reginia Brabham from Critical Care for Animal Angels came on Daybreak to introduce her. She says Isabella needs an owner who will let her have her way.

Isabella was rescued after she broke a bone, and is currently up for adoption.

If you’d like to adopt Isabella or any of the other dogs from Critical Care for Animal Angels visit their Facebook page.