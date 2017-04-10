Summer Academic Fair a one-stop-shop for summer programs and camps

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As the school year begins to wind down, it’s time to start thinking about getting your child involved in summer camps or athletics.

The Bibb County School District is hosting its Summer Academic Fair on Monday to inform parents about all the local camps and programs available over the summer.

Pamela Richardson, Family Engagement Specialist with the Bibb County School District, came on 41Today to talk about the Summer Academic Fair.

She says its very important to keep students engaged with learning over the summer, or just to have something to do.

At Monday’s event there will be a DJ, face-painting and giveaways.

The Summer Academic Fair is April 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Professional Learning Center at 2003 Riverside Dr. in Macon.

For more information, call 478-779-2579.

 

