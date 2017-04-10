Sidewalk art pops up in downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two more art pieces made their way to Downtown Macon over the weekend. It’s all part of the Macon Art Alliance’s “East to West Art Walk.”

Six different artists are creating sidewalk paintings along Coliseum Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The sidewalk on the Otis Redding Bridge was transformed into “Water Over the Bridge.” Just down the street, you can see more art along the sidewalks.

The whole idea is spread creativity throughout downtown Macon. The project was funded by the Downtown Challenge Grant. Four pieces are done right now, and they plan on adding two more.

The paintings will be done just in time for “Fired Works”, a pottery exhibit, on April 22nd. The event starts at 10 AM.