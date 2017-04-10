Robbers shoot man after stealing money in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies are looking for two men accused of shooting a man in the leg after they robbed him Saturday.

Andre Murphy, 42, told police he was approached by two men around 1 p.m. on Woodard Avenue in Macon.

The men demanded that Murphy give them money. After he did, one of the robbers shot him in the leg.

The men were wearing masks and left in a gold Honda. Murphy is in stable condition.

If you have any information, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.