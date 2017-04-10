Red Cross assists residents after Warner Robins apartment fire

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Firefighters saved a woman in a Warner Robins apartment fire Sunday.

It happened around 2 p.m. at Lenox Pointe Apartments on Karl Drive.

A fire began burning building 2700, and firefighters used a ladder to get to the second floor window to save a woman trapped inside an apartment.

The broke the glass and searched for the woman, who was unconscious and was having a hard time breathing.

EMS crews treated her on scene, and she went to the hospital, where she’s recovering.

Multiple apartments were damaged, including two that are a total loss.

Firefighters tried to save a dog caught in the flames, but it died.

The Red Cross is assisting everyone who was displaced.

The cause has not yet been determined.

