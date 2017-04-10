Medical Monday: Autism

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Autism is a developmental disability that results in behavioral and social challenges. One in 68 children are diagnosed with the disorder.

In recognition of National Autism Awareness Month, Dr. Elizabeth Young at Navicent Health, came on to talk about autism.

She says parents should be concerned if their child exhibits problems with social interaction or communication. The Autism Center at Navicent provides parents with resources and strategies regarding autism and parenting.

If you think your child may have a developmental disability, or has already been diagnosed, contact the Autism Center, Navicent Health at 1-844-482-2264 to learn about the options and services it has available.