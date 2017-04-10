Macon neighborhood petitions for streetlights

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon residents wants to help her neighborhood see the light.

Bernice Carlson had a bright idea.

“We have been in our neighborhood for 12 years,” said Carlson.

That made it a little easier for her neighbors each morning.

“The first year we lived out there the kids had to catch the bus at the end of the street,” said Carlson. “There were no streetlights.”

She shed some light on the situation, and the county put a light at the front of the neighborhood to help keep everyone safe.

“So I petitioned the county at that time to put a streetlight up,” said Carlson.

More than a decade later, she hopes to flip another switch.

“All the sudden now, the buses come inside the neighborhood,” said Carlson.

That would help commissioners see the problem.

“It’s pitch black out there,” said Carlson. “You can’t see anything.”

She gathered signatures on a petition to add a streetlight to her neighborhood.

“I had my husband he went down house to house to get everyone to sign it, and everyone signed it,” said Carlson. “I mean we all want a streetlight out there.”

Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert saw the petition and sponsored a resolution to approve it for five new LED streetlights.

“Oh my god, that’s awesome, I didn’t know that,” said Carlson.

For Carlson, her past experiences show safety should never be taken for granted—thieves broke into her house when they first moved in.

“They broke through my bedroom window, they took the pillowcase off the bed and put all my jewelry boxes inside the pillow case,” said Carlson.

That’s why she hopes her idea will help her neighborhood see the light.

“Yes I am very pleased they are thinking about five streetlights,” said Carlson. “That is awesome.”

The facilities and engineering committee will vote on the resolution at Tuesday’s committee meeting at the Macon-Bibb Government Center.