Groundbreaking kicks off construction for new Jones Animal Control facility

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s been a long time coming for the Jones County Animal Control. They finally had their groundbreaking for a new facility.

“Together we’ve been pounding the ground trying to make it all work but it’s finally coming together,” said Jones County Animal Control director, John Jackson.

The animal control is relocating to a much needed and bigger building on Monticello highway.

Johnson says the building is a little bigger than the current building, but everything is under roof. said Johnson. The dog kennels are currently outside.

“During cold winters we actually have to bring them inside, put them in crates, which is a huge mess in the morning you can imagine,” said Johnson. “In the summer, they get too hot out there, they’re on the cement.”

The new building will have climate control and it’ll also be easier for disease control. With the kennels the dogs are in now, it’s hard to keep them from getting one another sick.

“With the new place, the kennels are going to be cinder block,” said Johnson. “So the dogs won’t have any way of contacting each other disease control is going to be really easy.”

The new facility will have room for 43 animals.

“The dog runs are going to be 3-feet wide, by 10-feet long,” said Johnson. “Those out there currently are 25 inches and I think one of them is actually twenty inches wide.”

There will also be an adoption room so if you’re looking to adopt, you can spend some time with your new friend before you take them home.

You can sponsor a kennel at the new facility, prices and sizes vary. If you are interested, call the Jones County Animal Control at (478) 986-1427.

Construction is expected to be complete in the next four to five months.