Macon-Bibb makes plan to spend final 20 million of SPLOST

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb SPLOSTt advisory committee met Monday evening.

There’s about 20 million dollars left from the 180 million 2012 SPLOST. that 20 million dollars needs to be spent over the next 12 months.

The South Bibb Recreation Center, Freedom Park and improvements at Lake Tobesofkee are some of the bigger projects left to get done.

Center City Park, Filmore Thomas Park, and new fire stations are some of the things that have been built around Macon-Bibb with the current SPLOST money.

Clay Murphy SPLOST Coordinator for Macon-Bibb said, “We have been able to change the face of the community with roads and sidewalks signage, streetlights and recreation centers and we could not have done that out of our general fund.”

Tuesday morning Clay Murphy will present plans of how to spend the new “continuation” SPLOST money to Macon-Bibb county commissioners.