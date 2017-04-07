World-recognized artist showing paintings at downtown Macon art gallery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A world-renowned artist is showing her painting at the Macon Arts Alliance Gallery in downtown Macon, starting on Friday night.

Frances De La Rosa is a professor at Wesleyan and has user her world travels to influence her art.

The exhibition is called “Komma” and Curator, Megan McNaught, says it adds to the culture of Macon.

“I love the paintings, I think they’re really intriguing, and the thing I find most compelling about them is that the longer you look at them the more you see,” McNaught said.

The gallery is open and free to the public. De La Rosa’s work will be on display through Friday, April 28.

If you’d like to purchase one of De La Rosa’s work, speak with McNaught when you visit the gallery.