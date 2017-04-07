Washington Memorial Library one of 10 named most beautiful in Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 libraries across the state have been named the most beautiful in Georgia, the Georgia Public Library Service announced.

Macon’s historic Washington Memorial Library made the list.

The structure opened on November 28th of 1923 and named after the grandson of a former Macon mayor–James H.R Washington.

Some of the building’s original architecture is still present in parts of the library.

Images of the Washington family are depicted along the walls of the library today.