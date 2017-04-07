Ready, Set, Go… The Kolbe Center for Life holds annual Baby Buggy Relay

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Kolbe Center for Life held their 2nd annual Baby Buggy Relay.

Running shoes on and decorated baby buggy, people took to the track to race each other over at Cavalier Field in Macon. The Kolbe Center for Life is a pro-life organization that helps woman who get pregnant. Each year they help about 50 to 100 women.

All the money raised from the Baby Buggy Relay will be used to help the woman they support.

Anne Beall from The Kolbe Center for Life said, “We chose the Baby Buggy Relay because we felt like that was something that would resonate with people and helping mothers and babies.”

8 teams raced this year. Organizers said they raised more than 3 thousand dollars and next year they hope raise even more money.