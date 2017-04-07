Rant N’ Rave: Where will the Atlanta Braves finish?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent are back this week for another edition of Rant N’ Rave.

This time around, it’s all about baseball as the Boys of Summer kick off the 2017 regular season. Where will the Atlanta Braves finish? Flashes of 1991 with a worst to first? Middle of the pack? Or perhaps a last place finish and out of the hunt by July.

How about the first major trade for the Braves? Bill Shanks suggests a certain pitcher currently with the Detroit Tigers could be Atlanta bound sooner or later.

Plus a quick look at Bill and Tuck’s surprise MLB teams for 2017, and an extremely early prediction for the World Series.