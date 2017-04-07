Perry Prepares for 29th annual Dogwood Festival

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMTG) – The City of Perry celebrating its annual Dogwood Festival this weekend.

Perry Chamber of Commerce officials have been getting things in order all day, but they aren’t the only ones.

“It’s a huge weekend for Perry–the whole community,” said Chamber of Commerce President Darlene McLendon.

Between the Hot Air Balloon Glow at the National Fair grounds and vendors along Main Street, Perry residents have a lot to look forward to at this year’s Dogwood Festival.

“We have people who love the shopping and the arts and crafts,” she continued.

For 29 years the city of Perry has prepared for the celebration.

“It’s a great family weekend for start to finish that’s what it’s about.”

But for the last five years, one of the festival’s biggest events has had more to do with dogs in water than on wood.

Spokesman Victor Sperano says the Ultimate Air Dogs show is a major highlight of the festival.

“The dogs run as fast as they can and they’re going to jump as far as they can into the water. Some dogs will jump five feet while we have our record jump at over 30 feet.”

The dogs participating will compete to see who can jump the farthest off of a 40 foot dock and into a 40 foot 25,000 gallon pool.

“It’s definitely a highlight–people have a good time, the kids love to watch the dogs jump and everybody has lot’s of fun,” Sperano said.

But this year’s festival gets even more furry

“We’ve got pet adoptions this year!” said McLendon.

So let the countdown to Dogwood commence, hot air rise, and may the best dog win.

The Perry Fire Department provided the hose that will fill the 25,000 gallon pool that the air dogs will be jumping in.

The event will kick off bright and early Saturday morning and go on all day.