Ocmulgee Brew Pub celebrates ‘National Beer Day’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On April 7th, 84 years ago, prohibition–the legal ban on alcohol–ended in America.

But today, most people know April 7th as National Beer Day.

For the Ocmulgee Brew Pub, every day is technically a ‘beer day’ but they’re still celebrating the holiday.

“Anytime there’s a beer holiday people get excited and come downtown its a lot of fun–it’s a really good atmosphere for everyone,” said Ocmulgee Brew Pub’s Kaitlynn Kressin.

In honor of the libation celebration they’re pouring up brew–at a discount.

“We’re celebrating National Beer Day with $2 pints of float days, our amber beer and high cotton–our whipped beer.”

Kressin says the Brew Pub’s latest craft beef creation ‘river pig’ has a little history of its own behind the name.

They’ll have those Beer Day specials going all day.