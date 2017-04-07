Hodac, Inc. provides resources for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hodac, Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides resources for those in need.

They help people who are facing alcohol, drug and tobacco abuse.

They also specialize in bullying and violence prevention.

Kim Robertson and Deborah Coleman work at Hodac.

They stopped by 41NBC to discuss more about what they do and what’s going on for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April.

They’re hosting a fashion show on April 28th, which is one of the largest fundraisers they do all year.

The money goes to the programs the organization runs.

If you need more information about the fashion show, head over to Hodac’s Facebook event page.

You can also call them at 478-953-5675.

The office is located at 2762 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.