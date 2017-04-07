GDOT using awareness week to remind drivers about work zone safety

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is using National Work Zone Awareness Week to make sure nobody gets hurt because of a construction project.

It’s a timely initiative, after two South Carolina Department of Transportation employees were killed while working on the side of the road in March.

Brad Willis, who does construction for GDOT, says it’s not worth hurting someone if you’re in a rush.

“People have kids out here, you know, we got kids that we’re trying to feed, our family,” Willis said. “We wake up everyday, I get up early to get out here and bust our behinds. The last thing we think about is getting hurt.”

GDOT reports that 59 employees have been killed since 1973. In the past five years, 25 have been hit by vehicles.

Kyle Collins, District Two Communications Specialist for GDOT, says the number one problem is impatience.

“When individuals don’t take heed and try to race to where it tapers to a single lane, that causes incidents, rear end accidents and it can hurt you and our workers,” Collins said. “Pay attention, be calm, slow down, avoid distractions. That’s really the best advice I can give.”

And if you’re frustrated by the lane closures, just remember something:

“We’re doing it to help them, make the road safer, and make it a better drive for them,” Octavius Thompson said. He works alongside Willis.

National Work Zone Awareness Week ended Friday. Earlier in the week, GDOT held a ceremony to honor the lives lost over the past four decades.