Food truck Fridays return to Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Food truck Fridays are back in Warner Robins. After taking a break, the Museum of Aviation decided to roll the food trucks back in for lunch. The trucks will serve food from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM every Friday until October.

The museum wanted to wait for the weather to get nice again before kicking the event back off. Museum President/CEO, Chrissy Miner, says she always looks forward to bringing in the trucks.

“It’s a wonderful event,” said Miner. “It’s a great way for us to connect with the community, helps our food trucks, helps us bring folks to the museum. It’s just a wonderful thing. We’re so thrilled that it’s the time of the year to come back.”

You can choose from about five to six different vendors. Some are local and some even traveled from Atlanta. They try to bring a variety of food every Friday.