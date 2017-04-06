Democrats rally at Town Hall meeting on Wesleyan College campus

MACON , Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some Middle Georgia political figures met with supporters. House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, Representatives James Beverly and Miriam Paris held a ‘Georgia Resists’ town hall meeting.

They spoke to a packed house inside Taylor Amphitheater at Wesleyan College. The town hall meeting was about the 2017 legislative session and ways to create change in our state.

Representative Miriam Paris said, “The event was really important because it encourages our community to really get involved and engaged with the political process.”

The political figures hope town hall meetings like this will unite people in communities around progressive issues at the state, local and national level.