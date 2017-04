MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A school crossing guard was hit by a car Thursday morning, just before 8:30 AM, near Ingram Pye Elementary.

Sargent Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Edward Garvin was driving east on Anthony Road when he was blinded by the sun. Garvin did not see the crossing guard, Connie Hamid, and hit her.

Witnesses say Garvin was going no more than ten miles an hour.

Hamid was transported to Navicent Health with leg and knee pain.