Community ready to line Magnolia Street for annual soap box derby

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Magnolia Soap Box Derby is back for its ninth year.

Hundreds of Macon residents are ready to line Magnolia Street to see kids, businesses, and high school students race their soap boxes down the road.

Brant Freeman and Kristyn Boothe came on 41Today to talk about the event. They are helping to organize the event as volunteers.

Freeman is excited to see the STEM students from high school who were tasked with building their own soap boxes. There is also a free race for kids to take part in.

Also at this year’s event are nearly 2o food trucks and many vendors.

The Magnolia Soap Box Derby is Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Magnolia Street in Macon. For more information, visit http://magnoliaderby.com/.