Cherry blossom trees are on sale

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival may be over, but the view doesn’t have to be! You can grow your very own Yoshino Cherry Tree in your backyard.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is selling the trees for the discounted price of $10. You can get yours at the festival headquarters on 794 cherry street. They’re open from 8:30 AM to 5 PM.

The trees take about three to four years to grow, but when they do, it’s a pretty sight.

“When they bloom, they start off as a pink and then they go white and they’re just big and fluffy like clouds,” said Amy Tarpley with the Cherry Blossom Festical. “They’re like that for about two weeks, and then they’re just beautiful green trees all year long.”

They sold about 1, 700 trees during the festival, but they still have plenty left. They accept cash or card.

