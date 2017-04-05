Storm shelters open in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There are shelters open in Middle Georgia that are in the path of the storm.
The following places are open right now:
- Laurens County Courthouse and Dublin City Hall
- Bleckley County Courthouse and the Hanger
- Dooly County High School, Sheriff’s Office in Pinehurst
- Bibb County – Salvation Army on Houston Avenue
- Wilcox County – Wilcox County Courthouse, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Rochelle City Hall, Rochelle First Baptist, Pitts Community Center, Pineview Community Center
The Pulaski County EMA has advised to take cover immediately.