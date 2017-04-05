Storm shelters open in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There are shelters open in Middle Georgia that are in the path of the storm.

The following places are open right now:

  • Laurens County Courthouse and Dublin City Hall
  • Bleckley County Courthouse and the Hanger
  • Dooly County High School, Sheriff’s Office in Pinehurst
  • Bibb County –  Salvation Army on Houston Avenue
  • Wilcox County – Wilcox County Courthouse, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Rochelle City Hall, Rochelle First Baptist, Pitts Community Center, Pineview Community Center

The Pulaski County EMA has advised to take cover immediately.

More News»