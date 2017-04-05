Storm shelters open in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There are shelters open in Middle Georgia that are in the path of the storm.

The following places are open right now:

Laurens County Courthouse and Dublin City Hall

Bleckley County Courthouse and the Hanger

Dooly County High School, Sheriff’s Office in Pinehurst

Bibb County – Salvation Army on Houston Avenue

Wilcox County – Wilcox County Courthouse, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Rochelle City Hall, Rochelle First Baptist, Pitts Community Center, Pineview Community Center

The Pulaski County EMA has advised to take cover immediately.