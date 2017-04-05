Severe weather hits Rentz in Laurens County

RENTZ, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Much of Middle Georgia felt or saw the severe weather, whether it was rain or high winds.

Much of the area survived without much destruction. That wasn’t the case in Rentz Georgia in Laurens County.

The menacing storm system hit Rentz with a vengeance. On Baker Church Road powerful winds nearly took a beautiful home apart piece by piece. About 3 miles away on Coleman Register Road body shop took a direct hit. The roof is gone and vehicles inside were damaged. The raw emotion was hard to hide.

Danny Evans owns the car repair business, he said, “I can’t believe it. It is hard to look at.”

Some power was knocked off. Crews are busy trying to restore energy to those customers.