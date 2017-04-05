Salvation Army provides shelter during storms

MACON (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army is open for shelter in Macon. It’s located on 2312 Houston Ave.

They are taking anyone who needs a safe place during the storm. There is room for about 150 people. You can get a cot, hot meal and most importantly, a safe shelter.

Shelter Director, Charles Pope, said even if the shelter does reach capacity, there will still be ways to accommodate people. He encourages people to still reach out to the Salvation Army.

The shelter will be open for 24 hours until needed.

“If anybody comes after hours, it be can 11 o clock, 12 o clock, we open up and will let them in and they come in. We have a cot for them to lay down for the night,” Pope said.

If the shelter does reach capacity, there are still ways to accommodate you. So don’t hesitate to seek shelter.