Macon-Bibb EMA alerting residents in severe weather

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Staying alert during a storm watch is a priority to maintaining personal safety. If you’re not sure what to look and listen for in case of an emergency, Macon-Bibb EMA has you covered.

It’s hard to know what to expect when keeping an eye on a storm.

“We’ll hear a beep on the computer, turn around and take a look at what’s going on and then if it effects our area we’ll get on the radio and transmit it,” said EMA volunteer Dwayne Bowden.

But if you’re ever in the eye of a storm, Macon Bibb EMA has a few procedures for making sure residents stay ‘in the know’.

“If we were going to go into a tornado warning we would sound first the tornado sirens we have them stationed all over the county,” said public affairs’ Chris Floore.

But the outdoor sirens can be difficult to hear in a car or house with thicker walls.

“We’re trying to find other ways to reach people,” he added.

That’s where the MBC Alert System comes in.

“We’re really encouraging people to sign up for it because as soon as there’s a tornado watch or warning we can send a notification directly to you,” Floore continued.

In just one minute, the system can send 2,000 texts, 1,000 emails and 500 phone calls all at once.

“We wanna make sure that you are getting the information and not just relying on one source of communication,” he added.

Floore says getting the word out is key to making sure the chaos that goes along with storm watch doesn’t hit you all at once.