Houston county emergency officials prepare for severe weather

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Storms are still making their way through Middle Georgia. Houston County emergency officials are preparing for severe weather.

“We are ready just in case it happens,” said Houston County Emergency Management Director, Jimmy Williams. “Safety crews, public work crews are already mobilized. Staff is on hand and ready to go.”

While they’re on stand by, there are a few things Williams wants you to know in case of severe weather.

Houston County Schools and some businesses closed Wednesday for a purpose.

“It’s not to give them a free day off,” said Williams. “It’s not to go out and go shopping and do other things, it’s meant to stay at home.”

This clears the roads of any traffic in case of tornadoes. It also makes it easier for first responders to get to an emergency.

Williams says if you are on the road, “Be vigilant of your surroundings, any facility that you see is most sturdy, stop your car, go out into those facilities and take cover.”

Regardless, have a plan.

“You should already have your shelter identified in a safe structure,” said Williams. “Put as many walls between you and the outside.”

Williams says to listen for sirens. There are 33 sirens in four different areas throughout Houston County. As soon as you hear them, seek shelter.